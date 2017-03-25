Carrie Fisher and Debbie Fisher's Public Memorial Features Onstage Cameo From R2-D2

Carrie Fisher was honored by a dear and old friend at a public celebration of her and her mother Debbie Reynolds' lives, which was livestreamed Saturday.

Star Wars droid R2-D2 made a cameo appearance onstage alongside Carrie's brother and Debbie's son Todd Fisher, who hosted the event at a reception hall at the Hollywood Hills' Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where both actresses were laid to rest together at a private funeral in January.

"My mother didn't like memorials or funerals," Todd, 59, told the crowd Saturday. "She liked shows, parties...so this show was really time for you to be in our living room as if we were all a big family."