Steven Yeun's Wife Joana Pak Shares First Photo of Their Baby

Oh, baby!

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's wife Joanna Pak posted the first photo of their newborn son Friday. E! News learned earlier this week that she gave birth to the boy, their first child, on March 17.

In Pak's black and white pic, she is seen sitting and holding the baby, who is lying on his back on her lap and thighs. The child is wearing an oversized, long sleeve side-snap bodysuit with the sleeves covering his tiny hands so he doesn't scratch himself, as well as white striped socks.

Yeun and Pak have not revealed their son's name.