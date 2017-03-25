Steven Yeun's Wife Joana Pak Shares First Photo of Their Baby

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Harry Styles, Nail Polish

Harry Styles Might Have Unveiled a Release Date for His Debut Solo Single, and the Internet Has Zero Chill

Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Lands New Gig as Male Stripper at Atlantic City Nightclub

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, R2-D2, Memorial

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Fisher's Public Memorial Features Onstage Cameo From R2-D2

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

???

A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on

Oh, baby!

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's wife Joanna Pak posted the first photo of their newborn son Friday. E! News learned earlier this week that she gave birth to the boy, their first child, on March 17.

In Pak's black and white pic, she is seen sitting and holding the baby, who is lying on his back on her lap and thighs. The child is wearing an oversized, long sleeve side-snap bodysuit with the sleeves covering his tiny hands so he doesn't scratch himself, as well as white striped socks. 

Yeun and Pak have not revealed their son's name.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Steven Yeun, Joana Pak, Clippers Game

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

News of Pak's pregnancy broke in December, a couple of days after she and Yeun tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of family and friends, including several of his The Walking Dead co-stars, such as Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Melissa McBride.

Spoiler alert!

The wedding took place about two months after the premiere of The Walking Dead season seven, which featured Yeun's character's death. He had played Glenn Rhee since the show's 2010 debut.

His onscreen widow Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan, is pregnant with the couple's first child.

TAGS/ The Walking Dead , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Babies
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again