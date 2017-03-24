Orange Is the New Black's Jackie Cruz Bonds With Selena Quintanilla's Family Before Fiesta de la Flor

We might know her as Flaca from Orange Is the New Black but Jackie Cruz is not only a talented actress, she's a phenomenal singer who was inspired by an iconic songstress.

The 30-year-old star tells E! News that Selena Quintanilla has marked her life and has always been her biggest inspiration. These past few days have been all a fan could ever wish to experience. Just a day before Fiesta de la Flor, Cruz got to bond with the late singer's family and even visited some of Selena's favorite places in her adopted hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.

It all started when Cruz met Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla at the unveiling of the Madame Tussauds' Hollywood wax figure of the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer.