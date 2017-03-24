The Love Actually Reunion Debuts With Hugh Grant's Dance Moves, Kate Moss and One Shocking Marriage

One of the most anticipated Hollywood reunions is actually here.

After much anticipation and a few irresistible teases, fans in the U.K. were finally able to watch the cast of Love Actually reunite in a pre-taped video appropriately titled Red Nose Day Actually.

Debuting during this year's Comic Relief special on BBC 1, original cast members including Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and more came together to reprise their roles from the 2003 movie.

Fans learned that Andrew Lincoln's character married Kate Moss. In addition, Hugh still has his epic moves as evident from his dancing to Drake's "Hotline Bling." The actor also delivered a moving speech just days after London experienced a deadly attack.

Perhaps the cherry on top is the fact that it came during a charity telethon that raises money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world.