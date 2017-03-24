Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Disagreed Over Showing Her "Big Boobs" in CHiPs

With their sharp senses of humor and collaborative banter, Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard make the perfect team in real life and onscreen but there is one thing they did disagree on when he was directing her in CHiPs: Boobs.

He stars as California Highway Patrol Officer Jon Baker in the action-comedy film, adapted from the hit '70s and '80s series, while she plays his trophy wife.

The movie was filmed in late 2015, almost a year after Bell gave birth to her and Shepard's second child and while she was still breastfeeding. She recently said that for a scene in which she appears in a zip-up swimsuit, she purposely stopped pumping for one day, which caused her breasts to become engorged.

"I was not micromanaging Kristen's look in the movie," Shepard told E! News exclusively. "I kind of leave that up to her. She had a whole idea of what kind of trophy wife Jon Baker would have had when he was a motocross star and so that included really big boobs and hair extensions."