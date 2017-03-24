Find Out Which Band Hoda Kotb Already Has Baby Haley Enjoying

Hoda Kotb has already started prepping baby Haley Joy for her first concert!

The Today Show host is apparently hopeful that her daughter will be as big of a country music fan as she is, playing music by Little Big Town for the baby girl.

In fact, Kotb took to Instagram on Friday to share an outfit the country band gifted the little one, which the mama said is "perfect" for attending one of their shows.

She snapped a pic of the cream, woven dress with teeny, tiny moccasins as well as a note from the band that read, "Hoda! We couldn't be happier for you and your amazing Haley Joy! Congratulations and enjoy the huggles, snuggles and cuddles!"