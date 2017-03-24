He's officially a young scholar!

Prince George will be starting school in September. The 3-year-old royal tot is going to be attending Thomas's Battersea. "We are honored and delighted that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Thomas's Battersea for Prince George," said Ben Thomas, Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea. " We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Can you believe how much time has gone by?! It seems like only yesterday Kate Middleton and Prince William's son was born. Soon it will be Princess Charlotte's turn!

Story developing...