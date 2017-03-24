James Van Der Beek's Birthday Tribute to His 1-Year-Old Daughter Will Make Your Day Sweeter

James Van Der Beek's heart is full.

The actor and proud dad of four celebrated his youngest daughter's first birthday with a touching message on social media about his "sweet, determined, magical" little girl.

"One year ago today, I got to meet this sweet, determined, magical little soul. Just when I thought nobody could follow my other girls... along came Emilia," he penned. "Never ceases to amaze me just how much a child can expand your heart."

Along with the note, the star also shared the first photo of his 1-year-old's face as she smiled into the camera. Look at those baby blues!