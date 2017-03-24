Casting JonBenét Trailer Reveals Netflix's Take on the 20-Year-Old Murder

The entertainment world isn't quite done with JonBenét Ramsey. After various specials, including ones on CBS and Investigation Discovery and a Lifetime movie, Netflix is coming out with Casting JonBenét.

The hybrid documentary from director Kitty Green is billed as a "stylized exploration of the world's most sensation child-murder case." Ramesy was found murdered in her home on December 26, 1996 and speculation swirled around her family, John, Patsy and Burke Ramsey.

Casting JonBenét features local actors auditioning for the key roles of the Ramsey family and those in the family's orbit while relaying their accounts of the murder. The actors will share their memories and experiences surrounding the young girl's death.