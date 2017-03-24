Casting JonBenét Trailer Reveals Netflix's Take on the 20-Year-Old Murder

Netflix
Netflix
The entertainment world isn't quite done with JonBenét Ramsey. After various specials, including ones on CBS and Investigation Discovery and a Lifetime movie, Netflix is coming out with Casting JonBenét.
The hybrid documentary from director Kitty Green is billed as a "stylized exploration of the world's most sensation child-murder case." Ramesy was found murdered in her home on December 26, 1996 and speculation swirled around her family, John, Patsy and Burke Ramsey.
Casting JonBenét features local actors auditioning for the key roles of the Ramsey family and those in the family's orbit while relaying their accounts of the murder. The actors will share their memories and experiences surrounding the young girl's death.
After The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey on CBS, Burke Ramsey filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit. Experts on the miniseries, including Dr. Werner Spitz, theorized it was possible that Burke killed his sister and his parents helped cover up the crime. In response to the lawsuit, CBS said it "stands by the broadcast and will do so in court."
Burke Ramsey appeared on Dr. Phil in September and responded to theories he killed his sister. In response to chatter that he seemed "unbothered" by his sister's death while conversing with detectives, Burke said, "Yeah, well, I can tell you I was very emotional with the attorneys. I would just randomly cry out of nowhere. I guess it's a combination of sitting in there with this weird guy that I never talked to before and asking me all of these personal questions, it's a combination of that and just kind of...at some point you have to move on. I'm not saying I moved on then. It might have been kind of the other end. I didn't really get it. You have to stop crying at some point, I guess."
Casting JonBenét premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 28.