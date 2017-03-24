Tamron Hall Will Not Be Defined by Her Job at Today

Charles Sykes/Bravo
How Celebrity Victims of the Hollywood Crime Wave Are Fighting Back—and Why They Should Be Careful About Social Media
Tamron Hall knows her worth.
Hall was a keynote speaker at the Women's Business Enterprise National Council's Summit Salute in New Orleans Thursday, where she spoke about the reaction over her decision to leave NBC's Today last month. "I don't want a friend who calls me saying, 'Oh, my God!' It's a job. It doesn't define me. It doesn't determine what I do, how I treat people. I'm going to always look you in your face and say, 'thank you' and 'please'—and if you make me mad, a good cuss word! But in the end, a title can't define you. When your card no longer says anything beneath it but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory, the moment you were able to take that dream?" Hall, 46, asked attendees. "I never imagined that I would be on the Today show."
Word of Hall's exit leaked Feb. 1, around the time Megyn Kelly joined NBC News. Soon after, Hall released a statement via the network once her departure was confirmed: "The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I'm grateful. I'm also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you."
After Thursday's event, Hall shared a photo on Instagram. "What a day!!!!" the TV journalist wrote, adding, "I'm forever inspired after seeing first hand what you do for women in business."
What's next for the former MSNBC broadcaster?
Hall, who continues to host Deadline: Crime on Investigation Discovery, has been teasing fans that she will be back on morning TV before long. "My family may be getting a tad sick of me," she recently tweeted. "I promise I'm working on things I hope y'all will appreciate." And, on March 7, she told a follower, "I'm not gone. Before you know it, you will be sick of seeing me."
