Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and Migos Prove the Office Is the Place to Play by Performing "Bad and Boujee" With Desk Supplies

If you looked up "inventive" in the dictionary, the definition would include a link to this video.

In the latest installment of Jimmy Fallon and The Roots' performing hit songs with everyday items, the late-night host and his in-house band joined Migos to rap "Bad and Boujee" office-style. Yes, it's just what we all needed to kick off the weekend.

Instead of drums or a keyboard, the team picked up water cooler jugs, coffee pots, paper, scotch tape and more typical desk items to create the signature sound of the song.