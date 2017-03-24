Carrie Fisher's Death Will Not Change Star Wars: The Last Jedi

And he wasn't just talking about movies.

The planned Star Wars Lands (in both Anaheim and Orlando) will include an experience that would allow park guests to get into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon "and go for a joyrides."

Iger also spoke about the untitled Han Solo film starring Alden Ehrenreich, slated for a May 25, 2018 release. The story will take place as Han ages from 18 to 24 and will show him acquiring his spaceship the Millennium Falcon, meeting his partner Chewbacca and "getting his name." Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing the movie, scheduled for a May 25, 2018 bow.

Donald Glover will play a young Lando Calrissian, while Woody Harrelson announced on The Tonight Show Wednesday that he will play a "criminal" and "mentor" to Han named Beckett. Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are also part of the all-star cast.