Did Scandal Just Kill [Spoiler]?!

The View's Whoopi Goldberg Shades The Talk After Sara Gilbert Mispronounces Several Daytime Emmy Nominees
Uh, what the heck is going on on Scandal?
If you asked us to quickly summarize everything that has gone down so far this season, we wouldn't get far past "Rowan killed Frankie Vargas and ???" before devolving into mumbling, but what happened at the end of tonight's episode was pretty clear: Huck (Guillermo Diaz) got shot, and he also got played.
He had made "friends" with Meg (Phoebe Neidhart), the friend of Jennifer Fields (Chelsea Kurtz), who was revealed last week to not be dead. Meg wanted answers about her friend's death, and specifically wanted Olivia (Kerry Washington) to help her, which is a big fat red flag on this show most of the time. Unfortunately for Huck, he was already in deep, since the questions about Olivia started just after a round of floor sex.
ABC
Huck thought he was doing some good for his new "friend" by introducing her to the living, breathing Jennifer Fields, and Jennifer certainly seemed thrilled to see her friend...until Meg shot her in the chest.
Then, we skipped ahead to Meg, talking to ABBY (Darby Stanchfield) in a park, with Abby asking, "is it done?" After hearing the confirmation that Jennifer is, in fact, dead, Abby goes, "and Huck?"
And so we cut back to that hotel room Jennifer had been hiding out in, where Meg was turning her gun to Huck and shooting him right in the chest, multiple times.
"Don't worry, Ms. Wheelan. He'll have no idea you were part of this," Meg says.
ABC
So, a couple of major questions here:
Is Huck dead?! He might have been wearing a vest, but we wouldn't be all that shocked. It's been a while since a major character bit the dust.
Is Abby really the mole?! Huck, while on a mission from Olivia to kill her father (because he killed Frankie), learned that Rowan (Joe Morton) was told to kill Frankie by someone who threatened a person close to him, and that same someone had planted a mole by Liv's side who has the power to "say the word, and she's dead." We don't want to believe Abby's the mole, but we also don't know what to believe anymore.
Please, please head to the comments with your thoughts!
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.