Tired of Looking Tired? This Ingredient Might Be the Answer

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan
If you are a human being living on this earth, chances are you're tired.
Is it just us or does every time someone ask you how you're doing, your response is simply, "I'm so tired." For most of us, we can handle the lack of sleep and the over-booked schedules, but when that feeling of looking tired starts showing up on our faces, that's where we draw the line. After all, celebs like Olivia Palermo are working just as hard as we are, but they don't seem to be plagued with the same chronic look of fatigue (you know, dullness, sallowness and an overall loss of radiance).
You might think this worn-out look is all in your head, but according to celeb dermatologist Dennis Gross (Selena Gomez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Olivia all use his products), it's all too real. "I've spent years researching this phenomenon and discovered that looking run-down is actually a real, clinical condition," said the pro.
So, if you find yourself looking in the mirror and see that your skin isn't living its best life, here's what you do.
Identify the Symptoms of Tired Skin: Most skin conditions are easily detectable and easily treatable. Got a zit? A little benzoyl peroxide will do the trick. Skin parched? A hyaluronic acid-based serum usually helps. Tired skin is different though because it's more of an overall condition. "If you can't quite put your finger on what's wrong, chances are you're suffering from tired skin," said the pro. Simply put, when your skin looks tired, everything looks worse.
Consider Your Lifestyle: It's no secret that we live in a world that doesn't stop moving, but a lifestyle stacked with bad choices (stress, diet, lack of sleep, inconsistent skin routines and environmental aggressors—to name a few) is going to catch up with you and show on your face. "Truth of the matter is that our skin cells have a battery that provides energy…but when the power runs out, it's no different than a cell phone that needs a charge," said the pro. This "battery" is the mitochondria layer of the skin, and when it runs low on energy (thanks to the above aggressors), your skin starts to appear tired and, worse, is less responsive to anti-aging ingredients.
Make Skin Care a Priority: "There is no magic bullet to cure all skin concerns, but it starts with a consistent routine," explained Dr. Gross. According to the pro, you should have a gentle cleanser, an exfoliating peel, a treatment serum and a good moisturizer in your arsenal. But, when you're dealing with tired skin, it's more about ingredients than a type of product. "Anyone who is serious about anti-aging and taking care of their skin should work in powerful ingredients, like vitamin C and antioxidants into their daily regimen," he elaborated.
The Vitamin-C Factor: You've probably heard of vitamin C before, but why should it be in your skin-care products? For one, it produces more collagen, giving skin radiance and vitality. It also brightens, firms, lightens up pigmentation and prevents dark spots and sun spots from forming. Sounds like a miracle ingredient, wouldn't you say? It gets better. Dr. Gross just launched a new four piece Vitamin-C collection. Our favorite is the C+Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum.
"After you apply the serum, you'll see a radiant sheen to the skin and with long term use, vitamin C will help to build collagen and firm the skin," he shared. What's unique about this formula is that it contains an energy complex, which charges the "battery," making the cell's response to the vitamin C ingredient even greater, producing stronger anti-aging results.
Don't believe us? Try using vitamin C for yourself—you'll look fresher than ever.