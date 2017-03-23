Inside Reese Witherspoon's 41st Birthday Party: Best Friends, Rosé Toasts, Cupcakes and More

Reese Witherspoon rang in her 41st birthday on Wednesday, and her closest girlfriends made sure to turn the event into an extra special day.

E! News can confirm the actress celebrated with a group of friends, including Molly Sims and bestie Shannon Rotenberg, at the Hotel Bel Air.

"All the ladies were seated in a private section of the patio for afternoon tea and dessert," our source said. "There were beautiful fruit trays, pastries and Sprinkles cupcakes courtesy of Reese's friend Candace Nelson."

The insider added, "Everyone celebrated Reese, toasting her with glasses of rosé and singing Happy Birthday."