Sweden's Princess Sofia Is Pregnant Just 11 Months After Welcoming Her First Child

That was quick!

Sweden's Princess Sofia and husband Prince Carl Philip are expecting their second child, only 11 months after welcoming their first son Alexander Erik Hubertus Bertil. Princess Sofia is due in September 2017.

"We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander," the couple said in a statement on the Swedish Royal Court's website. "We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family."

There have been no changes made to the Prince Couple's public engagements schedule this spring or summer.