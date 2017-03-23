Vanessa Hudgens to Appear in High School Musical 4? "I'm Still a Teenager at Heart"

Once a wildcat, always a wildcat?

The Disney Channel announced last year plans to make High School Musical 4. The new TV film will center around a "new class of East High Wildcats." Will Vanessa Hudgens, who starred alongside Zac Efron in the first three movies, make a cameo in the new installment? She's gotta go her own way...

"I mean, I'm 28," the actress told E! News exclusively. "I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher! I'm still a teenager at heart. So probably not with me, but I'm excited to see what they whip together."

When asked about her advice for the new cast, Hudgens said, "Just have fun. We were just kids running around having fun."