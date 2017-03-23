How Future Finally Found Peace With Ciara After Their Split: ''I Ain't Giving Up on Myself''

Billboard
Future is longer beefing with Ciara.
The former couple—who ended their engagement when they split up in 2014—found themselves in a flurry of lawsuits that included a tumultuous custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn. The rapper released some songs over the last three years that have alluded to their drama and even called out Ciara's now-husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
But that's all in the past, according to Future.
The Freebandz founder covers the latest issue of Billboard magazine and opened up about how he found peace with Ciara and moved on.
"I feel like everything happened for a reason," he told the magazine. "I'm happy with life now. I'm happy with life, period, even with the end of a relationship being..."
The article's editor Jonathan Ringen said the rapper trailed off before coming back with a more defiant tone. "I'm just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain't giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain't got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on something that's real, it wasn't real to you."
Michael Stewart/Getty Images
This is a message that's evident in his newest LP, HNDRXX.
Several songs reference former relationships. For example, in the first track titled "My Collection," he says, "If we never speak again I'm just glad I got to tell you the truth" before he starts taking digs, rapping, "She told me she was an angel/She f--ked two rappers and three singers."
However, his tone changes as the album continues, and in one of the later songs, "Sorry," he sings, "Ain't really mean to hurt you/ Sorry it has to be this way/ Ain't mean to desert you/ Sorry that it looks that way."
When asked about the lyrics, he told Billboard, "I'm opening you up to where I'm at. It's about being vulnerable and not so cautious about what you say as far as your love life—if you was hurt or happy or in love."
And that, he says, is his biggest ingredient to making successful music: "Use everything around you to create: good, bad, negative, whatever it is. Never be afraid to be exactly who you are."
