The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Takes 6 Suitors on a (Shirtless, Wet) Group Date With Ellen DeGeneres, Naturally

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Rachel Lindsay got a little help for her The Bachelorette group date in the form of Ellen DeGeneres. The new Bachelorette star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with six of her suitors and dropped some scoop…in addition to making contestants dance shirtless for money from the audience.
Around 30 guys started on The Bachelorette and Rachel, well, Rachel has a hard time with names.
"I am not good with names at all, but I'm trying to make an effort. I appreciate that these guys are here for me and I'm grateful, so I say their names three times in my head over, and over, and over again before I meet them," Rachel told the talk show host.
So far it's working—she hasn't said a wrong name or forgotten a name and she's already been kissed by one of the contestants. Hey, she's a week in!
"I know it sounds cliché, but it totally swept me off my feet," she admitted. "And it was good. It was good."
Has she already found a husband among the contestants?
"I mean, for me, it's not secret I'm super skeptical," Rachel said. "But I will honestly say that I am so hopeful. I have an amazing group of men and I see a lot of potential and I am really, really excited to see where this goes. I feel good."
This wasn't a normal talk show experience—it was a group date with Fred, Alex, John, Brian, Willie G and Peter. The shirts came off when Ellen said shirtless dancing man who has collected the most money representing teams for various things, like the Super Bowl and World Series, have always been the winner.
The dancing was telling for Rachel. "Personalities coming out," she said.
Will ($88) and Alex ($64) collected the most money and were tasked with playing Making it Rain and answering questions about Rachel, like what's her hometown, what's her job, what's the most attractive thing about her, etc. It basically turned into a wet T-shirt contest.
The Bachelorette premieres in Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.