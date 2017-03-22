Watching Carrie Underwood Do Yoga With Her 2-Year-Old Son Is the Best Video You'll See Today

Breaking a sweat has never looked so darn cute.

As Carrie Underwood enjoyed another workout Wednesday afternoon, the American Idol winner wasn't alone. In fact, her two-year-old son Isaiah was ready to show off some moves of his own.

In a new post on Instagram, fans and followers were able to catch a glimpse of the mother-son duo's workout. Let's just say cuteness ensued.

"My workout buddy...mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs...whatever works!" she wrote online. "#StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form...I don't do much yoga, but like to stretch..."

The candid moment comes after country music fans learned Carrie would be performing at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.