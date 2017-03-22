Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin and Real World: Skeletons Star Madison Channing Walls Confirm They Are Dating

This is an MTV love story very few people saw coming.

After experiencing public heartbreak on their respective reality shows, Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and Real World: Skeletons alumna Madison Channing Walls are giving love another chance.

"Javi and I are definitely together," Madison confirmed to E! News exclusively on Wednesday evening. "We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend."

According to the couple, Madison direct messaged Javi on Instagram after many fans thought they had similar stories about exes and babies. What started off as a friendly conversation quickly turned into nonstop talking, which ultimately turned into a relationship.

"I love that he is a gentleman," Madison shared. "And I like his core values and that he has morals and just what he stands for."