Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Film Outearns Original Movie in 5 Days

It looks like this tale as old as time is standing the test of time…
In less than one week—five days to be exact—the live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast surpassed the box office sales of the original 1991 film.
The current domestic total for the Emma Watson and Dan Stevens flick is standing at an impressive $219 million which means it's a record breaker for yet another reason.
The 2017 movie is only the fifth film in history to earn over $200 million domestically in the course of five days.
Globally, the mega-successful film is getting close to breaking the $500 million mark and is expected to pass that milestone by the end of this coming weekend.
After you calculate the original theatrical release of the animated classic, along with its two subsequent releases in IMAX and 3D in 2002 and 2012, respectively, the hit film garnered an impressive $425 million total.
And while that's nothing to scoff at, those numbers are for three releases and global box offices sales.
This latest success comes on the heels of Disney's other live-action film, Cinderella, also hitting big with audiences.
The 2015 feature passed $500 million in global sales and was produced for around $95 million. Meanwhile, the 2016 live-action version of Jungle Book crossed the $900 million mark in total and plans of a sequel for the film is already buzzing around the studio.
Not too shabby!