Teresa Giudice Soaks Up the Sun in Bikini Ahead of Joe Giudice’s 1-Year Prison Anniversary

Instagram
A little Vitamin D never hurt anybody!
As Teresa Giudice nears the one-year anniversary of husband Joe Giudice entering federal prison, she flew to Boca Raton, Florida for some fun in the sun with her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars.
The 44-year-old mother of four showcased her impressive physique on Instagram Wednesday, sporting a teal bikini and gold body chain that accentuated her rock-solid abs and toned legs.
Teresa captioned the sexy shot, which pictured her posing on a balcony overlooking a body of water, "Loving the Sun☀️#yoga #vitamind #namaste."
Also along for the springtime getaway is Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, as well as Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. The fab foursome headed to the Sunshine State to film scenes for their Bravo reality series and celebrate Melissa's 38th birthday.
Teresa's vacation is well-deserved, as less than three weeks ago her mother passed away at the age of 66. Many members of her RHONJ family lent their support to the grieving reality star, and Antonia Gorga's legacy was honored during a touching memorial service.
On March 23, 2016, Joe began a 41-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud and failure to file income tax returns. He entered only months after Teresa was released from her 15-month prison.
Since then, the couple has done their best to maintain a sense of normalcy for their family, especially during holidays and marriage anniversaries. Giudice family attorney James Leonard Jr. told E! News exclusively last year, "Joe is doing fine. I know he misses Teresa and his daughters very much, but he is strong and he will get through this just like Teresa did."
