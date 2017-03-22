2017 Daytime Emmy Nominations: Kelly Ripa, Wendy Williams and More Nominees

WABC
We've honored film's greatest. We've honored music's greatest. We've honored television's greatest...Now, it's time to honor daytime TV's greatest!
That's right, the 2017 Daytime Emmys are coming up quick, and we just found out who's been nominated for the 44th annual show.
CBS' The Young and the Restless leads all nominees with a total of 25 nods, followed by the network's The Bold and the Beautiful—both of which compete against each other in the Best Daytime Drama category. Meanwhile, prior years' standout stars like Kelly Ripa, Steve Harvey and Wendy Williams all see nominations once again, and we're proud to say E! News has been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.
See the full list of shows, hosts and programs that will compete against each other on April 30 below:
Outstanding Drama series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
The Bay The Series
Red Bird
Tainted Dreams
Tough Love Web Series
Venice The Series
Outstanding Pre-School Children's Series
Bookaboo
Dino Dan: Trek's Adventures
Mutt & Stuff
Sesame Street
Sunny Side Up
Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series
Annedroids
Give
Odd Squad
This Just In
Xploration DIY Sci
Outstanding Pre-School Children's Animated Program
Ask the StoryBots
Peg+Cat
The Snowy Day
Tumble Leaf
Wallykazam!
Outstanding Children's Animated Program
Disney Milo Murphy's Law
Dragons: Race to the Edge+
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
The Boy Who Learned To Fly
A Love Story
Octonauts
Taking Flight
Trollhunters
Outstanding Culinary Program
America's Test Kitchen
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics
Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Guy's Big Bite
The Mind of a Chef
Trisha's Southern Kitchen
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Judge Judy
The People's Court
Hot Bench
Judge Mathis
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Flea Market Flip
George to the Rescue
Home Made Simple
Lake Life
Open House
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Jonathan Bird's Blue World
Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope
Planet Primetime
Wonder Women
XPLORATION AWESOME PLANET
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Talk Show / Informative
The Dr. Oz Show
The Chew
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment
The Talk
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
LIVE with Kelly
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Special Class Series
Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter
Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen
Landscapes Through Time with David Dunlop
SuperSoul Sunday
Working in the Theatre
Outstanding Special Class Special
MTV Docs: Transformation
Out of Iraq
Bookaboo New Years Eve Special
The Wildlife Docs: Africa
The Disney Parks' Magical Christmas Celebration
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright, General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Vincent Irizarry, Days of Our Lives
Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Stacy Haiduk, The Young and the Restless
Anna Maria Horsford, The Bold and the Beautiful
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives
Kelly Sullivan, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
John Aniston, Days of Our Lives
Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless
Chad Duell, General Hospital
Jeffrey Vincent Parise, General Hospital
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Pre-School Children's or Family Viewing Program
Adrianna Di Liello, Annedroids
Ryan Dillon, Sesame Street
Addison Holley, Annedroids
Isaac Kargten, Odd Squad
Jack McBrayer, Odd Squad
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Kelsey Grammer, Trollhunters
Danny Jacobs, All Hail King Julien
Kate McKinnon, Nature Cat
Andy Richter, All Hail King Julien
Rick Zieff, The Tom & Jerry Show
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, Daphne Oz, Michael Symon, The Chew
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey
Larry King, Larry King Now
Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid, Geoffrey Zakarian, The Kitchen
Chris Hedges, On Contact
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Raven Symone, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, The View
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly
Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
The 44th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 30, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.