2017 Daytime Emmy Nominations: Kelly Ripa, Wendy Williams and More Nominees

We've honored film's greatest. We've honored music's greatest. We've honored television's greatest...Now, it's time to honor daytime TV's greatest!

That's right, the 2017 Daytime Emmys are coming up quick, and we just found out who's been nominated for the 44th annual show.

CBS' The Young and the Restless leads all nominees with a total of 25 nods, followed by the network's The Bold and the Beautiful—both of which compete against each other in the Best Daytime Drama category. Meanwhile, prior years' standout stars like Kelly Ripa, Steve Harvey and Wendy Williams all see nominations once again, and we're proud to say E! News has been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

See the full list of shows, hosts and programs that will compete against each other on April 30 below: