DWTS' Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Bar Outing

Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton are taking their undeniable chemistry to another, more private dance floor.

E! News obtained exclusive photos from the Dancing With the Stars pairing's flirty night out at Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, which will certainly fan the flames about their possible romance.

The professional bull rider was right in his element in the Country western bar, and didn't shy away from wrapping his arm around Sharna's shoulder and whispering into her ear.

The Australian ballroom dancer, who looked fab in a navy blue swing dress and thigh-high boots, couldn't help but smile as she and Bonner practiced their moves.