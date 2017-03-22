Kaitlyn Bristowe Talks Freezing Her Eggs and Fiancé Shawn Booth Says They Want 5 Kids

Kaitlyn Bristowe will not be pressured to start a family, but she and fiancé Shawn Booth are keen on having one someday—and a big one!

The 31-year-old former star of The Bachelorette announced on Twitter earlier this month that she was "taking control" of her future by freezing her eggs, adding, "This puts my mind at ease for when I'M ready." Women's fertility begins to decline after age 30 and as they grows older from then, they begin to produce more abnormal eggs that would likely not lead to a live birth.

"I think a lot of women feel pressure to have kids, especially when you get engaged—"When's the wedding?" and "When are you gonna have babies?" Bristowe told Good Morning America Wednesday. "And for me, I'm like, I don't want that pressure on myself."