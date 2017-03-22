Ryan Reynolds Mocks The Green Lantern and Discusses "Canadian Heaven" With Stephen Colbert

CBS
CBS
Sometimes you just have to stop and stare at the night sky, which is exactly what Stephen Colbert and Ryan Reynolds did Tuesday.
Ahead of the release of Life, Reynolds' latest space film, The Late Show host and Reynolds lay down for a segment of "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars." The hilarious duo discussed deep topics such as what one would do if he only had one day left to live.
"Oh, I think I'd go see Avatar again because those two hours felt like two years," Colbert said.
But when that time inevitably comes, Colbert wanted to know what Reynolds' epitaph would be. "This space available because Ryan Reynolds is still alive," the Deadpool star joked.
The dynamic duo also discussed which super powers they'd have if they could, and Colbert's answer seemed oddly familiar. "Oh, I'd like to have this super cool, alien high-tech ring, and it's green and it has a lantern on it and I can use my imagination to make anything out of green light," Colbert explained.
Yes, he wanted to be The Green Lantern, Reynolds' former role.
"Wow," Reynolds responded. "That's a really dumb super power."
Ouch!
Reynolds, on the other hand, wanted a more simple power. "I'd like to be able to pee in a public urinal when someone's standing directly behind me," Reynolds shared.
"Oh, courage bladder," Colbert said.
Even though Reynolds joked earlier that he'd still be alive, he revealed where he'd be going in the afterlife. "I don't know about you, but I'm going to Canadian Heaven," he joked, adding an explanation of how it differs from American Heaven.
"Canadian Heaven is real. American Heaven is inside the body of Toby Keith."
Watch the deep video above to see what other philosophical topics Reynolds and Colbert discuss.