Lindsay Lohan Announces New Prank Reality Series The Anti-Social Network: "I'm Back, Bitches"

This looks like something we won't want to miss.

After a three-year hiatus from the big and small screens, Lindsay Lohan is stepping back in front of the cameras to hilariously meddle with other people's Internet lives.

As a self-proclaimed social media savant, the 30-year-old will secretly control other people's digital accounts on The Anti-Social Network.

"I love social media. I am social media," she said in a teaser tweeted late Tuesday. "Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around—especially near me. I decided I'm going to hijack your social media—your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter—all of it for 24 hours."

As Lohan secretly wreaks havoc on her victim's accounts, the individual will be tasked with three challenges. If they comply, prizes await.