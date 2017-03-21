Was This The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Most Insane Episode Since Season 1's Dinner Party From Hell?

There are some Real Housewives moments so indelible to the franchise's history that you only need mention a particular phrase and fans will know exactly what you're referring to and be ready to talk about it at length with you.
The Dinner Party From Hell. Scary Island. The Berkshires. The Irish Van Ride From Hell. The Table Flip.
And we've got a feeling that after tonight's bonkers episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you'll be able to add Hong Kong to that list.
Picking up right where we left off last week, with Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley going at it aboard that junk boat, this episode just may have single-handedly resuscitated a season that was near practically flatlining after weeks and weeks and weeks of endless talk about Kim Richards' sobriety. And can we just get three snaps for Erika, queen of everything? Seriously, her behavior tonight was damn near flawless. She served us fierce look after fierce look, she shut down every one of Dorit's rookie moves during their argument, just letting her opponent verbally dig her own grave (Seriously, if you want to prove you mean it when you say you have no desire to talk to someone, it's probably best to, you know, stop talking.), she was hysterically droll during their rainy quest to the Buddha, and, like a damn boss, she demanded an apology on behalf of Tom not only from Dorit for starting Pantygate, but from PK as well for ickily admitting to looking up Erika's skirt and liking the view. (We still feel the need to shower over that one, TBH.)
Was she a little cold in the face of Eileen Davidson's tears once her friend realized how grave a mistake she had made by invoking Erika's son while foolishly attempting to come to Dorit's defense? Well, yes. But we'll chalk that up to the straw that finally broke the camel's back after the relentless onslaught of BS she'd been battling for the last day and a half thanks to Mrs. Kemsley. We've got a feeling her wrath was misdirected and, since the two have clearly kissed and made up—Eileen was in the audience cheering Erika on during her Dancing With the Stars debut last night, after all—we'll let that momentary lapse in chill slide.
While the episode may have belonged to Erika, she wasn't the only one worth talking about because Lisa Rinna yet again just could not help herself. Not only did she repeatedly interject herself into Erika and Dorit's fight during the truly insane dinner, shouting Dorit's name and ordering to "listen from her heart" despite the fact that she was the only one precluding Dorit from listening to Erika with, you know, her ears, but she had one final bomb to drop. It was her last night in Hong Kong, after all. Can't leave for QVC without making at least one wild accusation!
In what certainly seems like a stab back at the newbie Housewife for the whole Xanax smoothie thing, Rinna brought up that bizarre dinner party of Dorit and PK's she was invited to way back at the start of the season. Well, Rinna wanted to know why everyone at the table got up at once the behest of the hostess and left, leaving her to sit in the yard alone. "What are you insinuating?" Kyle Richards asked.
"Were people doing coke in your bathroom?" And boom goes the dynamite! This long night in Hong Kong ain't over yet.
And while we're not saying this episode was as delightfully unreal as Camille Grammer's disastrous dinner party—nothing will ever come close to that sort of unhinged gloriousness, know that—we've got a feeling this dinner is going to go down in Real Housewives history. And we have no idea how this group rebounds from here. But we sure can't wait to see them try.
What did you think about tonight's ultra-dramatic episode? On par with The Dinner Party From Hell? And whose team are you on? Let us know in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
