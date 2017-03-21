Lily Collins Reveals How Dad Phil Collins Influences Her Romantic Relationships

While Lily Collins has learned plenty about love based on her own experiences, there are two people that have also had a huge influence on her relationships.
Look no further than parents Jill Tavelman and Phil Collins.
While appearing on The Talk, the actress was asked by Julie Chen if her famous parents influenced the guys she chooses to date. Her answer may surprise you.
"I find that I'm really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well," Lily shared on Tuesday's all-new episode. "And my mom is such a strong independent strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my worth for how I viewed myself and female empowerment, and it's ok to be independent and also need someone at the same time. I kinda get to be both."
In the memoir, Lily tells her father exactly how she feels about him today.
"We all make choices and, although I don't excuse some of yours, at the end of the day we can't rewrite the past," she penned in excerpts published by The Daily Mail. "I'm learning how to accept your actions and vocalize how they made me feel. I accept and honor the sadness and anger I felt toward the things you did or didn't do, did or didn't give me."
Phil was married three times and fathered five children. He welcomed Lily with his second wife Jill in 1989 and the two divorced a few years later.
While the singer wasn't perfect, Lily looks forward to their future and remains hopeful at what's to come.
"I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected," she wrote. "I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it's too late, it's not. There's still so much time to move forward."
The Talk airs weekdays at 2pm ET / 1pm PT only on CBS.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.