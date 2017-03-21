Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston Want to Be Excluded From the Taylor Swift Narrative

It seems everyone would like to be excluded from this narrative.

In the last month, both Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston have both tried to avoid the topic of Taylor Swift. But try as they might, the actors' refusal to discuss the ins and outs of their love lives has only heightened the public's interest. "I think when you're in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized, but ..." Gyllenhaal told The Guardian Sunday. After a pause, the Life star conceded, "I would love to not talk about my personal life."

In fact, Gyllenhaal said, "I would love to talk about the movie."

The Guardian article made sure to mention Gyllenhaal's "cold smile" and "intense eyes" during the line of questioning, adding that he gave an "exaggerated shrug" when the probe continued. According to writer Tim Jonze, it was then that the atmosphere became "uncomfortably tense."