Jake Gyllenhaal Will Not Accept the ''Bromance'' Title With Ryan Reynolds: Pouring One Out for All Our Favorite Dude-Duos

Though we all want 2017's most adorable Hollywood bromance to go out to Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, they're not having it.

The pair star in the sci-fi horror flick Life during which they said the filming process ended up securing their friendship, but it's nothing more than just two adults enjoying their time on set.

In fact, they maybe enjoyed their time a little too much...

While chatting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon—who appeared to be a little jealous of the relationship—Gyllenhaal explained how he ended up getting so close with Reynolds.

"The set was crazy," he recalled. "We're making this scary movie about the international space station and the whole movie takes place zero gravity."

He continued, "So we're floating around on wires, and we're simulating zero gravity and we're being chased by an alien, it's terrifying. But when we would cut, we couldn't stop laughing."