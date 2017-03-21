Natalie Portman's Bare Baby Bump Is the Star of James Blake's New Music Video

YouTube
Natalie Portman turned her baby bump into the star of this show.
While the Oscar winner has already given birth to her second child, daughter Amalia Millepied, James Blake's latest music video is a precious reminder to the actress of her final weeks as a pregnant lady.
In the black and white visual for his track, "My Willing Heart," the Jackie star's silhouette remains the focus of the piece as she swims, sits and lays with her bare belly in full focus.
While it's unclear whether her son Aleph makes a cameo in the music video, a toddler pops up for a moment to embrace Portman's bump. In another intimate shot, Portman's belly moves as her daughter seems to kick from inside.
The project, directed by Anna Rose Holmer, not only serves as artistic expression, but also the perfect pregnancy memento for the mother of two.
The video comes nearly a month after the actress gave birth on Feb. 22. At the time, the Oscar nominee opted out of attending the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards or the 2017 Oscars, telling E! News, "I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends."
While a lot of her second pregnancy corresponded with a press tour and subsequent award season for Jackie, people had a hard time figuring out when exactly she was due.
"It's weird because I'm a small person in general, so you show a lot faster and a lot more when you're small," the petite star told Jimmy Fallon. "Everyone thinks I'm about to pop and about to give birth any minute, and I have months to go...I went to the store the other day to buy water and the guy at the checkout counter was like, 'Almost, huh?' I was like, 'No! Not at all!'"