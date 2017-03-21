Natalie Portman's Bare Baby Bump Is the Star of James Blake's New Music Video

Natalie Portman turned her baby bump into the star of this show.

While the Oscar winner has already given birth to her second child, daughter Amalia Millepied, James Blake's latest music video is a precious reminder to the actress of her final weeks as a pregnant lady.

In the black and white visual for his track, "My Willing Heart," the Jackie star's silhouette remains the focus of the piece as she swims, sits and lays with her bare belly in full focus.

While it's unclear whether her son Aleph makes a cameo in the music video, a toddler pops up for a moment to embrace Portman's bump. In another intimate shot, Portman's belly moves as her daughter seems to kick from inside.

The project, directed by Anna Rose Holmer, not only serves as artistic expression, but also the perfect pregnancy memento for the mother of two.