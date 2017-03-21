Erika Jayne Opens Up About Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Revelations and Losing the Milk for Dancing With the Stars

Erika Jayne knows how to work an audience, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has performed around the world and released countless hit songs, but when stepped out onto the dance floor on the Dancing With the Stars season 24 premiere she was doing so without her microphone. Her body had to speak.
"Completely different," she told E! News' Sibley Scoles about performing without singing. "I enjoyed it, yes I was nervous, but, hey, I had a good time."
"I'm super proud," Gleb Savchenko, her pro dance partner, said. "She did a great job."
Erika isn't the first Real Housewives star to enter the ballroom. She received calls from Lisa Rinna, who was in the audience with husband Harry Hamlin and fellow cast member Eileen Davidson, and Lisa Vanderpump.
"Both of the Lisas called me and said…Hey, have a good time. Be yourself and enjoy," she said.
When E! News relayed a little bit about what Lisa Vanderpump told E! News about Erika on the show, Gleb, who was partnered LVP when she did DWTS, said, "We don't need her help, for sure."
"You sounded like a Housewife right there too," Erika said.
DWTS takes a toll on the contestants, with injuries and weight-loss usually taking place during the competition. What's Erika doing to stay fit?
"What do you think I'm doing? I'm with this one!" she said, acknowledging Gleb.
"We're dancing," he said. "We're dancing every day."
And losing the milk.
"Oh my god, it's brutal," Erika told us. "You did snatch some milk away from me the other day."
"She was trying to order a cup of coffee, I said no milk," Gleb told us.
It's safe to say Erika's not crying over snatched milk. "I'm happy and I don't care," she said.
Watch the video above for more from Erika about DWTS and this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.