Justin Bieber Gets a Giant Bald Eagle Tattooed on His Chest

Justin Bieber is following in Rihanna's footsteps.

RiRi was the first to make the underboob tattoo a thing, getting the goddess Isis inked under her breasts, and slowly but surely fans—both celebrity and non—have been taking a page from her book. Only a few weeks ago Lena Dunham revealed her "tit chandelier" tattoo.

"Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier," the Golden Globe winner wrote on Instagram. "This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement."

And now it was The Biebs' turn. The "Love Yourself" crooner shared pictures of his new ink on his Instagram story Monday. Bieber inked an enormous bald eagle with outstretched talons underneath his pecks. It's sandwiched between his big "Son of God" tattoo and the word "Purpose."

Bieber also revealed another new piece of chest artwork: the head of a grizzly bear. The ferocious animal was placed next to the "Cold Water" singer's cross tattoo on his chest. For fans who are keeping track of Bieber's many tattoos, these two additions bring the count to about 58 (but it could be more).

What do you think of Bieber's new ink? Sound off in the comments!

