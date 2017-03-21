Jenny Slate Gets Candid About Dating Chris Evans: "I Didn't Think I Was His Type"

So this is what it's like to date Chris Evans.

One month after their breakup was became public, Jenny Slate opened up in the March 20, 2017 issue of New York magazine about falling for Gifted co-star. The actors first met during a chemistry read for the movie, and they shared an immediate connection. "I remember him saying to me, 'You're going to be one of my closest friends,'" she recalled. "I was just like, 'Man, I f--king hope this isn't a lie, because I'm going to be devastated if this guy isn't my friend.'"