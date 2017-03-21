Wyclef Jean Handcuffed in Los Angeles, Claims LAPD Have Wrong Man

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Wyclef Jean was in handcuffs this morning.
The three-time Grammy winner took to social media early Tuesday with videos of himself being held on the street in Los Angeles. As police stood next to him, the musician said in front of a nearby camera, "The police have handcuffs on me. They just took off my Haitian bandana. That's whats going on right now with Wyclef in L.A. right now. The L.A.P.D. have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing." The video was shared on social media.
The star said he was working in the studio before he was handcuffed and did not know why he was being detained.
"LAPD another case of mistaken identity," he tweeted. "Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?"
"Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!!" he continued on Instagram.
"I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person." Jean wrote on Twitter after the incident. "They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent."
According to the West Hollywood sheriff, a robbery occurred in the area and a description of the suspect matched Jean down to a bandana he was wearing and the car he was in. He was also in the car with a female driver, just like the reported suspect.
The Sheriff confirmed to E! News that police detained the rapper in the field and released him on the scene without charges upon further investigation. Authorities did not bring him to the police station. Meanwhile, the actual suspect was located and arrested four blocks away. Police recovered a gun and the victim's property on the suspect as he was apprehended.