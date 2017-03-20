AshLee Frazier's Wedding Day Photos Are Just What Bachelor Nation Needs

Ashley Streff
Talk about a picture-perfect wedding celebration.
Shortly after E! News exclusively confirmed that The Bachelor alumna AshLee Frazier said "I Do" to beau Aaron Williams, we now have more photos of the romantic ceremony that featured one stunning bride.
In pictures captured by photographer Ashley Streff, the bride wowed as she posed at Aaron's parents' lake house overlooking Lake Conroe in Houston, Tex.
Earlier on in the afternoon, AshLee showed off her gown purchased from Ivory Bridal Atelier. And as the day turned into night, cameras continued to flash as the couple enjoyed their first dance and explored the romantic wedding venue.
It's a pretty nice surprise for Bachelor Nation one week after the show's most recent season finale.
In fact, several guests including reality stars Erica Rose and Elise Mosca captured their favorite moments of the night with the hashtag #AAWilliamsWedding2017.
"It was beautiful and obviously AshLee looked beautiful too," a source shared with E! News before describing the venue as "gorgeous."
Fans will remember AshLee when she competed on Season 17 of The Bachelor with Sean Lowe. While Catherine Giudici walked away with the final rose, AshLee made the Final 3 and has since launched a lifestyle blog.
Last November, E! News confirmed AshLee and Aaron were engaged after a surprise proposal along the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.
"After 10 years of friendship and 11 months of courtship I am marrying my best friend," she shared with People at the time. "We got engaged on the top of the Brooklyn Bridge. Very romantic. New York will have a little extra special place in my heart."
Congratulations to the couple!