The Bachelor Alum AshLee Frazier Marries Aaron Williams During Lakefront Ceremony

AshLee Frazier has found her Prince Charming!

A source confirms exclusively to E! News that the former contestant on The Bachelor married beau Aaron Williams in a romantic ceremony held over the weekend in Houston, Tex.

AshLee, who finished third runner-up on Sean Lowe's season of the ABC series, tied the knot at Williams' parents' lake house overlooking the picturesque Lake Conroe. The blushing bride looked stunning in a lace gown purchased from Ivory Bridal Atelier and a floor-length veil.

Our insider describes the wedding as "beautiful" and gorgeous," adding that approximately 150 of the newlyweds' closest family and friends attended.

As for any fellow Bachelor Nation members who celebrated AshLee and Aaron's love, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Elise Mosca and Erica Rose both stepped out. They shared several moments from the festivities to Instagram, including a video of AshLee's heartwarming vows.