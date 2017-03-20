EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor Alum AshLee Frazier Marries Aaron Williams During Lakefront Ceremony

 AshLee Frazier has found her Prince Charming!

A source confirms exclusively to E! News that the former contestant on The Bachelor married beau Aaron Williams in a romantic ceremony held over the weekend in Houston, Tex. 

AshLee, who finished third runner-up on Sean Lowe's season of the ABC series, tied the knot at Williams' parents' lake house overlooking the picturesque Lake Conroe. The blushing bride looked stunning in a lace gown purchased from Ivory Bridal Atelier and a floor-length veil. 

Our insider describes the wedding as "beautiful" and gorgeous," adding that approximately 150 of the newlyweds' closest family and friends attended.

As for any fellow Bachelor Nation members who celebrated AshLee and Aaron's love, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Elise Mosca  and Erica Rose both stepped out. They shared several moments from the festivities to Instagram, including a video of AshLee's heartwarming vows.

E! News confirmed AshLee and Aaron were engaged last November when the Houston-based real estate agent popped the question in front of fellow tourists visiting the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. 

As for the speedy engagement, the insider shares, "She planned the wedding really fast. They got married quickly because AshLee just didn't really feel like waiting!" 

The couple's busy schedules have put plans for a honeymoon on hold for now, but Mr. and Mrs. Williams plan to celebrate their marriage with a getaway "later on."

Congratulations, you two!

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

