Nicki Minaj Makes History: Holds Most Billboard Hits Than Any Other Female Artist

Attention Barbz, Nicki Minaj is at the top of her game.

The rapper just made history by beating Aretha Franklin's previous record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits by a woman.

After releasing three songs this month, the 34-year-old earned 76 hits while the Queen of Soul's record held strong for nearly 40 years with an impressive 73 chart-toppers. Now that's impressive!

All three of Minaj's most recent hits were dropped on March 10—"No Frauds," "Regret in Your Tears" and "Changed It."