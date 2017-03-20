Erika Jayne & Charo Reveal Their Plans For Dancing With the Stars Domination in This Must-Watch Joint Interview

Get ready to learn the cuchi-cuchi and how to pat the puss, Dancing With the Stars fans!

When Erika Jayne and Charo hit the ballroom floor for the start of season 24's competition, they'll be bringing the trademark moves that have made them stars in their respective careers—and if this joint interview with E! News ahead of the premiere is any indication, we're in store for some one hell of a season!

"It will be salsa cuchi," Charo, who's partnered with pro Keo Motsepe, teased in the way only Charo can. "It's going to be caliente, fuego and sexy!"