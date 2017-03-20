The Big Bang Theory Renewed for 2 More Seasons on CBS

Jon Favreau is directing and executive producing the first episode and serves as executive producer alongside Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro .

CBS has also ordered a Big Bang Theory spinoff directly to series. Young Sheldon, which will feature the voice of Parsons providing narration, tells the story of a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper growing up in Texas. The prequel series stars Big Little Lies' Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, Zoe Perry , Lance Barber , Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan . Perry is playing Sheldon's mother, a role her own mother, Laurie Metcalf , originated on The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory is currently the No. 1 show on broadcast TV in terms of viewers and in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This season the show is averaging 19.4 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a 6.9 in the adults aged 25-54 demo. Big Bang has won 9 Emmys during its run, four of them were won by Parsons in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.

The Big Bang Theory isn't going anywhere. CBS and Warner Bros. announced they have reached a new two-year deal that will keep The Big Bang Theory on the air through the 2018-2019 season. That extends The Big Bang Theory's run through at least season 12. A celebratory "Bazinga!" is appropriate if you desire.

