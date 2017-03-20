Why Adele Scolded a Security Guard at Her Melbourne Concert

Adele is not only your go-to singer when you've had your heart broken, she's your protector when a pesky security guard tries to get you to sit down at one of her concerts.

The 28-year-old has been performing all over the world over the last few months, with her most recent stop in Australia. The concerts down-under have brought nothing but greatness (as per usual), but they've also come complete with some hilarious moments from the singer.

For example, during her Melbourne show over the weekend, she chastised a security guard for trying to make people in the crowd sit down.