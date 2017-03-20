Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Reportedly Found on Foreign Soil

Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey reportedly has been found.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Monday morning that the FBI and NFL security believe they have located the missing Super Bowl LI jersey on foreign soil and believe it will be returned. As for why the FBI is involved, Glazer reported the organization joined the search efforts once the piece of clothing was found abroad.

Houston police considered the theft a felony given the hefty value of Brady's jersey, which could be worth up to $500,000 at a memorabilia auction. That this was Brady's fifth Super Bowl win didn't make a difference; the New England Patriots quarterback was distraught post-game.