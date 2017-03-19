Colton Haynes Throws Fiancée Jeff Leatham in a Pool After Celebrating Engagement With Closest Family and Friends

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are in love and they don't care who knows it!

The newly engaged couple kept the party going through the entire weekend, capping off Saturday night's engagement celebration with some fun in the sun. Leatham shared a cute video to his Instagram Sunday, which featured the Teen Wolf star throwing him right into a pool, clothes on and everything!

The celebrity florist captioned the moment, "Sabotaged by #TeamLeatham and my LOVE @coltonlhaynes - forgiven BUT they are next"

Colton shared his own photo collage to Instagram, giving fans an inside look at their intimate engagement party, which of course, included a number of stunning floral decorations.