Harrison Ford and Other Stars Honor Muhammad Ali’s Legacy at Annual Celebrity Fight Night

For more than two decades, family, friends, and loved ones of the late Muhammad Ali have celebrated Ali's legacy together at Celebrity Fight Night, an annual event founded by Jimmy Walker to raise money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in hopes of finding a cure for the disease.

Reba McEntire, a good friend of Ali returned for her twelfth year as emcee and presented Harrison Ford and Italian fashion designer Stefano Ricci with the 2017 Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Awards, awards given to those who best represent the qualities associated with the Champ and his fight to find a cure.