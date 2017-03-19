Hilary Duff Reflects on ''Hardest, Most Blessed Years'' of Her Life Ahead of Son Luca's 5th Birthday Bash

Snapchat
Happy birthday, Luca Comrie!
Hilary Duff's son celebrates turning 5-years-old tomorrow, and the Younger star couldn't help but share a heartfelt message to her son before the official festivities began on Sunday afternoon.
Duff took to Instagram with an adorable snapshot of the little guy, writing, "Hey kid.... the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love ...I hope you take it Happy Birthday Luca Cruz."
A few hours later it was party time for Hilary and ex-husband Mike Comrie's birthday boy, who was treated to an epic Ghostbusters-themed celebration complete with a visit from an Oscar Meyer Wiener food truck.
The former child actress shared multiple photos from the event to Snapchat, proving she and Luca might just be the cutest mommy-son duo in Hollywood.
Luca dressed for the occasion in the iconic tan suit made famous by the 1985 supernatural comedy. Before jumping into the pool and indulging in a slice of birthday cake, both Hilary and Luca donned matching Ghostbusters face paint on their cheeks to pose for a few precious photo opps.
E! News spoke exclusively to Hilary ahead of the party, where she dished on the somewhat stressful (but always worth it) aspects of planning a kiddie get together.
"We're doing a backyard party, which I haven't done since he was two. It's always so much work, but I'm really excited about it," she dished. "I think the Ghostbusters are showing up. It's going to be like a whole thing."
"We're doing hot dogs because Slimer eats hot dogs," Hilary continued. "His dad is going to be on hot dog grilling duty. We're also going to have pizza and veggie and fruit trays."
On experiencing motherhood in the public eye, Duff explained, "Obviously, [Luca] comes first. Thinking about his well-being and his happiness and his safety and everything in between. When you are a mom, that is so natural to you."
Here's to a day this fam won't soon forget!