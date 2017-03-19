Kehlani's Missing Cousin Found After Singer Asks Twitter for Help

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin
Kehlani is thanking her fans for assistance in locating a missing family member.
The R&B singer shared an urgent message to Twitter on Saturday evening, asking her social media followers to spread the word about a cousin who had gone missing that same day.
"My cousin Lexus is missing.. she has a severe mental disorder, don't approach her she may be scared and run, please call the police," Kehlani tweeted alongside an official missing persons flyer from the Vallejo Police Department in Northern California.
According to authorities Lexus Dupaty left her residence between 5:00 and 8:15 p.m. and described her as "being an extreme introvert" who had run away on a prior occasion.
My cousin Lexus is missing.. she has a severe mental disorder, don't approach her she may be scared and run, please call the police ?? pic.twitter.com/iwJzDt5WYY— Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 19, 2017
Less than 24 hours later, Kehlani returned to social media to share the good news about her cousin's disappearance.
"THANK YOU SO MUCH GUYS MY COUSIN HAS BEEN FOUND THANKS TO SOMEONE SEEING THE POST AND CALLING THE AUTHORITIES THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!" the 21-year-old tweeted.
She elaborated in a separate post shared to Instagram, "MY COUSIN HAS BEEN FOUND THANKS TO A WOMAN WHO SAW THE POST AND SAW HER AT A PARK, SO THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING YOU GUYS MADE THIS HAPPEN!!"
Kehlani released her debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, earlier this year.