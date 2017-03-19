Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez Mourns Death of His Father Roy Rodriguez: "I Miss You Daddy"

Rico Rodriguez is mourning the loss of his father, Roy Rodriguez, who passed away suddenly last weekend at age 52.

The 18-year-old Modern Family star posted on his Instagram page Sunday a photo of the two drinking milkshakes.

"This has been the toughest week of my life," he wrote. "My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out."