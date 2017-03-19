Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Travel to Morocco With Baby Luna and It's as Cute as You’d Expect

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl Luna has already been to three continents and she's not even a year old yet.

The couple recently traveled with their 11-month-old daughter to Marrakesh, Morocco. Teigen posted on social media a slew of photos and videos from their trip to the exotic northwestern African city over the weekend.

In one photo from their current trip, Teigen and Luna appear at a nut and dried fruit stall at a market, with both wrapped in a fuchsia-colored pashmina.